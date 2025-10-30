ArenaPlus Official Ambassador Miguel Tabuena becomes the First Filipino to win the International Series Tournament

Ignited with grit and perseverance, ArenaPlus ambassador Miguel Tabuena wins his first International Series trophy at the International Series Philippines presented by BingoPlus.

Stepping on the fairways of his home club, the Filipino golfer made his way to the top spot with excellent drives and knowledge of every hole at the Sta. Elena Golf Course. Tabuena, who turned 31 just a week before the tournament, was playing on a very familiar turf and in front of a supportive home crowd cheering him on, that he used to his advantage, coming off from an ace with his hole-in-one on day 2 of the tournament, he kept his lead until the final round of the game, scoring 69, 65, 65, and 65 with 5 eagles and a hole-in-one, to take home the prestigious International Series trophy.

Setting up for the final round of the tournament, he faced the challenges and defied all odds, with some shots landing at the bunker and sometimes at the rough but being persistent and using his experience in the field, Tabuena was able to use the slope on the fairway to sink it in at hole 8, as he gave a loud roar together with the cheering crowd. In a fairytale ending, Tabuena fell to his knees after his last shot at hole 18, beating two time International Series winner Sarit Suwannarut and rising star Sampson Zheng.

The crowd went loud and cheered him on while being congratulated by his caddie Lan and other golfers, along with his family, greeting him with a hug and showering him with water, giving him a champions celebration. Fans who followed through the course congratulated him, this win at the tournament currently places him at rank #2 in the International Series as they head on to 3 more countries to wrap up this year's series of golf events with the Asian Tour and LIV Golf.