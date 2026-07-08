Armored vehicle catches fire in CSF

An armored vehicle caught fire beneath the Dolores Flyover in the City of San Fernando on Wednesday morning, July 8.

Louie Clemente, head of the City Public Order and Safety Coordinating Office (CPOSCO), said the fire was reported at around 9:20 a.m. and declared fire out at 9:35 a.m.

“Dahil malapit lang sa office ‘yung incident, marami agad nakarespond. Minutes lang tinagal kasi by 9:27AM, dumating na rin ang Bureau of Fire protection,” Clemente said.

The incident caused traffic congestion along Jose Abad Santos Avenue (JASA) and MacArthur Highway while emergency responders extinguished the fire.

According to Clemente, the armored vehicle was moved to the side of the road at around 9:42 a.m., allowing traffic to gradually return to normal.

He added that authorities are still investigating the cause of the fire as of posting.

He also said that no injuries were reported in the incident, but caused damage to the vehicle.