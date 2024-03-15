Army, partners collect 492 bags of blood in anniv drive

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO --- The Philippine Army's Training and Doctrine Command and Armor Division, collected a total of 492 bags of blood during two events inside Camp O’Donnell in Capas, Tarlac.

The blood-letting drive is part of the Philippine Army's 127th Founding Anniversary celebration, which aims to ensure the sufficiency of blood supply for people and soldiers.

The activity was in partnership with GMA Kapuso Foundation, PRC, Qualistat, municipal government of Capas, St. Andrea Maternity and General Hospital, Jecsons Medical Center, Mt. Eve Diagnostics Center, Tarlac Provincial Hospital, V. Luna Medical Center and Jose B. Lingad Memorial General Hospital.

Some 237 bags of blood came from the Training and Doctrine Command while 255 bags of blood were gathered from the Armor Division.

The collected blood will supplement the blood banks of GMA Kapuso Cancer Champions Program, Philippine Red Cross Luzon chapters, and partner hospitals.