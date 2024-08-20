Army, school renew pact for ex-rebels' scholarship

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO---The partnership between the Philippine Army and the Lyceum of the East in Aurora has been extended to help former rebels and their families.

The Army's 91st Infantry Battalion (91st IB) and the school renewed their memorandum of partnership, which recognizes former rebels and their dependents and siblings.

Under the program, the beneficiaries are entitled to a discount on tuition, miscellaneous fees, and other school fees.

The beneficiaries may enroll in the programs offered by the school which include bachelor degrees, technical-vocational training accredited by the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority, and junior and senior high school.

The scholarship program also extends to the dependents of soldiers and Citizen Armed Force Geographical Unit (CAFGU) members.

CAFGU personnel and their dependents receive free tuition and a 75 percent discount on miscellaneous fees.

Active personnel of the 91st IB and their dependents and siblings receive free tuition and a 50 percent discount on miscellaneous fees.

The initiative is part of the national government’s efforts to help former rebels start anew as they are reintegrated to mainstream society.