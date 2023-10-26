Army sends 1,400 soldiers to secure BSKE in C.Luzon

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO- -- The Philippine Army’s 7th Infantry Division (7ID) has deployed some 1,400 soldiers in the provinces of Central Luzon to help the Philippine National Police (PNP) and Commission of Elections (Comelec) secure the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE) on Monday, October 30, 2023.

Philippine Army 7ID Commander Major General Andrew Costelo on Wednesday said that the soldiers are posted strategically in Aurora, Bataan, Bulacan, Nueva Ecija, Pampanga, Tarlac, and Zambales.

He said the infantrymen were deployed to prevent different threat groups and private armed groups from conducting extortion activities or sowing violence in the conduct of the BSKE.

“We already provided security, available land assets, communication system and other equipment to Comelec in the implementation of election laws, rules, and regulations to ensure safe, accurate, free, and fair conduct of the elections,” Costelo said.

He added that the soldiers were directed to be non-partisan in every aspect of the local elections to maintain the integrity of the Philippine Army and entire Armed Forces of the Philippines.

“The troops have been reminded to be non-partisan and focus only on their mandate to support the law enforcement operations of the PNP and Comelec for free, honest, orderly, peaceful, and credible elections,” Costelo said.

He also urged the public to remain vigilant and report to authorities suspicious activities of armed groups to avert any conflict or untoward incident during the BSKE.