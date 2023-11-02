Arroyo congratulates Romualdez for high trust rating

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO —Former President and Second District Representative Gloria Macapagal Arroyo congratulated House Speaker Martin Romualdez for the latter’s high trust and performance rating based on the latest report from OCTA Research.

Based on the survey conducted from September 30 to October 4, 2023, “Speaker Romualdez got a 60 percent trust rating, up 6 percent from the 54 percent he got in the July survey.”

The survey also showed that the speaker received “an eight percent distrust rating, down 4 percent from the 12 percent he recorded in the previous survey.”

Arroyo went to her official social media profile to congratulate Romualdez.

“I would like to congratulate House Speaker and Lakas President Martin Romuladez on the recent OCTA Research Report reflecting a +6% increase in Trust Rating to 60%”, Arroyo said.

Meanwhile, the satisfaction rating of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. fell by two points from the previous 75 percent to 73 percent.

In the same survey, Vice President Sara Duterte’s previous trust rating of 83 percent fell to 75 percent with a difference of 12 points.

Octa Research noted that the two officials still enjoy majority approval in their trust and satisfaction ratings despite the "significant decreases.”