Arroyo thanks Marcos for PSAU law approval

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO — Second district Representative Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo expressed gratitude to President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. for signing the law establishing the Floridablanca campus of Pampanga State Agricultural University.

Republic Act No. 11977, formerly known as House Bill 2625, enables campuses to provide short-term, technical-vocational, undergraduate, and graduate courses aligned with their areas of expertise and specialization.

The law also mandates PSAU-Floridablanca to undertake research and extension services, and production activities in support of socio-economic development and to provide progressive leadership in the province's second district.

Arroyo said Marcos’ approval of the PSAU underscores his commitment to provide quality higher education to Filipino students as well as improving the lives of Filipino farmers.

The former president said PSAU-Floridablanca will play a significant role in improving the lives of many families in her district.

“The establishment of PSAU-Floridablanca brings great benefits to the students and farmers of all six towns of my district. Most of my constituents earn a living from agriculture and in-land aquaculture, so I foresee a boom in their incomes when they gain access to the new technologies and research findings, through their children who will study in PSAU- Floridablanca or through the school’s extension services, ” Arroyo said.