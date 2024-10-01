Arroyo won't run for senator in 2025 polls

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO —Incumbent Second District Representative Gloria Macapagal Arroyo yesterday clarified that she will not be running for senator in the 2025 polls.

Arroyo issued the statement on her social media page on the first day of the filling of certificates of candidacy for the next year's elections.

Arroyo said that she has no intention of “pursuing that role again.”

“I have officially declared my candidacy for a second term as Congresswoman of the second district of Pampanga, where I am committed to addressing the needs and priorities of my constituency and the province of Pampanga,” Arroyo added.

Arroyo became the country’s first female speaker of the House from 2018 to 2019, replacing then-speaker Pantaleon Alvarez.

She also served three consecutive terms as representative of the Second District of Pampanga from 2010 to 2013, 2013 to 2016, and 2016 to 2019.

Arroyo became the Philippines’ second female president from 2001 to 2010 and the country’s first female vice president from 1998 to 2001.