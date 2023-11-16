ArtiSta.Rita to stage Duman Fest musical

SANTA RITA —Homegrown theater arts group ArtiSta.Rita and the Municipal Government of Santa Rita will host this year’s Duman Festival on December 2 with the staging of the “Pampanga Yeah! The Musical”.

The theater arts group was founded by former Miss Saigon Choreographer Andy Alviz.

Each year, the group hosts the Duman Festival inspired by the town’s duman-making tradition.

Duman is a light green cereal produced from roasting and pounding red glutinous rice (lakatan malutu) to produce the delicacy.

The Duman Festival is highlighted by performances from ArtiSta.Rita and features food stalls selling duman and other food delicacies from Santa Rita town sold by local producers and cooks.

Duman, which is produced at the onset of the Yuletide Season, takes center stage during the celebration.

The festival will start at 6 PM at the town’s Eco Park area.