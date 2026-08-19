As a Former Teacher, I Cannot Remain Silent

For seven years, I embraced the challenging responsibility of being a teacher. Although I taught in a higher education institution, I experienced not only the rigorous demands of instruction but also the constant obligation to serve as a role model and mentor to my students.

During my years in a state university, I firmly believed that one cannot demand what one does not exemplify. I could not expect my students to attend classes regularly if I, as their instructor, was habitually absent without valid reason. Likewise, I could not insist on punctuality if I myself arrived late to class.

As a college instructor, I was always mindful of my conduct, appearance, and behavior, both inside and outside the classroom. I remember being particularly conscious of my attire on days when we were not required to wear uniforms. There were even times when I avoided wearing shorts in public, wondering what my students might think if they saw me dressed that way.

Looking back, I cannot recall a single occasion when I taught my students to be disrespectful, dishonest, or immoral. On the contrary, I consistently endeavored to uphold the standards expected of educators. Like many teachers, I understood that society places enormous trust in us and expects us to serve as positive examples for the young people entrusted to our care.

This is why the statement made by the Malacañang spokesperson did not merely provoke anger in me as a former teacher. It also left me wondering how a lawyer and public official could choose words that many perceived as tactless and demeaning simply to make a point.

We understand the message she intended to convey: that the welfare and safety of students are responsibilities shared not only by parents but also by schools and the broader community. Memorize na po namin 'yan, Madam.

As an information officer and spokesperson myself, I understand the difficult task of crafting responses that inform the public without creating unnecessary fear, confusion, or controversy. Serving as an official spokesperson requires more than knowledge and experience. It also demands prudence, sensitivity, class, and delicadeza. There is both an art and a science to addressing the media, especially when speaking before the Malacañang Press Corps and the countless Filipinos who follow these briefings online.

Some may argue that her remarks did not refer to all teachers and that she merely pointed out that "some" educators may not have been good examples to their students. While such cases undoubtedly exist, I believe that this particular point did not need to be included in the messaging surrounding the tragic Ateneo de Zamboanga shooting incident.

Even if the statement contains an element of truth, timing and context matter. Not every truth needs to be spoken in every circumstance. In a moment when educators across the country were grieving alongside students, parents, and communities, the focus should have remained on compassion, accountability, and healing rather than on remarks that could be interpreted as casting doubt on an entire profession.

As the Filipino saying goes, "Nasa huli lagi ang pagsisisi." If there is still a measure of conscience and delicadeza left, then acknowledging the hurt caused by those words should not be difficult.

Now, the spokesperson must confront the consequences of her ill-chosen remarks. An apology to the thousands of teachers serving in public schools, private institutions, and universities across the country would be a meaningful first step toward restoring respect and demonstrating accountability.