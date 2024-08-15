WE OUGHT to give gymnast Carlos Edriel Yulo a big tribute for his good performance at the Paris Olympic 2024 meriting his two gold medals ahead of the Israel and Great Britain athletes.

And now the windfall for his performance: a huge bounty from the national government and the private sector notably Megaworld which promised him a condo unit. More prizes shall come from the inspired private individuals.

I’ve seen his live performances and the first victory ceremony where the Philippine national anthem was played and our flag hoisted on top of the Israeli and British flags. It was a wonderful sight to behold!

There were two other medalists: female boxers Nesty Petecio and Aira Villegas who each got bronze medas. They two deserve our thanks and tribute plus of course the monetary rewards.

In the light of the sensational performances of our athletes, especially Yulo, Congress has set aside monetary rewards for the winning athletes.

It is now imperative that the national government consider a master plan for our athletes, consider their development and the training for future international competitions and provide adequate funds for their needs.

Other athletes that did not fare well in the Paris Olympics must not despair; instead. they should vigorously prepare for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

£ £ £

As we longingly look back into our past sufferings, sacrifices and challenges, we find inspiration in the thought that somehow, somewhere, there will be a reward for them.

It is in the positive actions that we take that we can move on instead of sulking and carry on our tasks.

It is this way of thinking that we can achieve all these plans. It is not in doing something that we can achieve, rather it is in consistently plodding on that we can achieve.

£ £ £

Kudos to friend, Robert S. Paquia, brother of Rosan A. Paquia, EnP. I hope he can come back to the country soon for a well-deserved rest and recreation. Robert is reportedly doing good in the US. How about it, Robert?