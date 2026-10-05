Asahi launches P50-M Subic expansion facility

The New Asahi Group Subic Trading Corporation recently inaugurated its P50-million expansion facility at the Tipo Hightech Eco Park (THEP).

ìThe Subic Bay Metropolitan Authority (SBMA) takes great pride in developments like this, said SBMA Chairman and Administrator Eduardo Jose L. Aliño. A Freeport strength lies in the enterprises that choose to invest, expand, and remain within its borders.

AliÒo noted that New Asahi Groupís decision to consolidate its expertise in sourcing, importation, reconditioning, fabrication, and after-sales support under the Apex Trucks brand, and to do so here in Subic, is a strong vote of confidence in both the Freeport and the favorable business climate that the SBMA diligently maintains.

The expansion covers 5,231.60 square meters within THEP and is projected to create 25 additional jobs.

The facility will handle importation, exportation, transshipment, warehousing, rebuilding, and trading of trucks, buses, as well as heavy and industrial equipment.

New Asahi Group Subic Trading Corporation specializes in the dealership and importation of commercial vehicles, focusing on reconditioned Japanese trucks, heavy equipment, and industrial machinery.

Operating under the Apex Trucks name, the company is involved in the import, export, transshipment, storage, rebuilding, and wholesale of trucks, buses, heavy and industrial equipment, along with new and used spare parts and accessories.

The inauguration ceremony was graced by AliÒo; New Asahi Group Chairman and CEO Ahamed Mohamed Mohamed Hussain, President Shukry Hussain, COO Riza Nazeer; SBMA Senior Deputy Administrator for Business & Investment Barney W. Lee III; and Olongapo City Mayor Rolen C. Paulino, Jr.

Representatives from the Embassy of Sri Lanka in the Philippines, along with Xantheng (Subic) International Corporation (XSIC) President Simon Su and XSIC Vice-President for Operations Kelly Uy, attended the event.

The SBMA said the Freeport continues to manage a consistent inflow of truck and heavy equipment imports through its major locators.

The state agency added that its Trade Facilitation and Compliance Department enforces strict registration requirements for trucks, heavy equipment, and regulated goods, supporting local port operations revenue.

Port revenues and volumes of non-containerized and bulk cargo, which include rolling heavy machinery and break-bulk shipments, have shown sustained growth, underscoring active trade cycles for capital goods, the SBMA said.