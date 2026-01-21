ASEAN meets to boost PH economy, tourism: DFA exec

Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) Secretary Ma. Theresa Lazaro said the 2026 Association of Southeast Asian Nation (ASEAN) summit will boost the country's economy and tourism.

Lazaro said this during the launching of ASEAN School Tour at the Holy Angel University (HAU) in Angeles City on Tuesday, January 20, 2026.

The Philippines is hosting the 2026 ASEAN meetings , with major summits scheduled for May 8 to 9 in Cebu City (48th Summit) and November 10 to 12 in Manila (49th Summit).

The meetings focus on peace, prosperity corridors, and people empowerment under the theme "Navigating Our Future, Together".

The hosting began January 1, 2026, with numerous meetings and events, including the ASEAN Tourism Forum in Cebu on January 28 to 30, 2026.

During a forum at the HAU, Lazaro led the discussion on academic scholarship programs in ASEAN countries, employment opportunities within the region with the assistance of DFA.

“With education being one of the ASEAN’S top priorities, opportunities have been opened up for the youth to study, not just in schools and universities in Southeast Asia, but in countries outside the region as well," she said.

"The hosting of ASEAN this year will boost our country’s economy and tourism. 2026 will be an excellent opportunity to showcase the best that the Philippines has to offer, not just on destinations, but in terms of our world-famous hospitality and renowned expertise in organizing and hosting international conferences.” Lazaro added.

Since ASEAN is celebrating its 50th anniversary of the Treaty of Amity and Cooperation in Southeast Asia (TAC), the Philippines takes charge with a clear vision. The country will be a global spotlight, welcoming 11 ASEAN leaders, dialogue partner heads of state, and hundreds of international delegates. Align with the theme ‘Navigating Our Future, Together’, according to the official.

HAU is the first university Lazaro visited as part of the ASEAN School Tour.

As a member of the ASEAN University Network, Lazaro encouraged the institution to ‘

join international events and conferences, fairs and roadshows, and embassy-assisted education promotions to enrich its diverse student body. | Vianca Ramoneda