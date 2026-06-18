Ashley Diaz follows her grandfather's footsteps as kontrabida

The legacy shall continue!

Ashley Diaz stressed in her recent interview.

She is the granddaughter of kontrabida legend Paquito Diaz and daughter of Joko Diaz.

"Pangarap ko talagang maging kontrabida. Gusto ko to be known as kontrabida.

Ashley is pretty and sexy. A cum laude graduate at the De La Salle University.

She is often compared to Andrea Torres with their striking looks.

Some says she is fit to become a beauty queen.

"Marami nga po ang nagsasabi sa akin na kamukha ko raw si Andrea Torres.

"Pagdating sa beauty contest, meron pong nag-i-invite sa akin na sumali sa beauty pageant. Hindi ko po isinasara yung pinto ko.

"Pero for now, hangga't meron poo akong opportunity sa showbiz, gusto ko po munang i-pursue yung acting career ko.

What Ashley really wanted is to follow the footsteps of his late grandfather.

"More than anything, I wanna honor my lolo today. Kasi it's his birthday today. It's Paquito Diaz's birthday today.

"And I just wanna thank him. Kasi, my Dad, my Tita, wouldn't be here in showbiz showcasing our talent if he didn't pave the way."

Ashley is referring to her Aunt Cheska Diaz.

"Gusto kong maging kontrabida kasi yun yung legacy ng lolo ko, ng tatay ko. Kaya gusto ko sanang ipagpatuloy. "

"Kaya, any project will do, kasi alam ko naman na as much as I accept this project lumalaki yung variations ng acting ko.

"So, ayun. Pero if you're gonna ask me kung ano yung dream ko talaga, kaya ko basta kontrabida ako."

* * *

Nico Locco the Italian-Philippine based actor is all out to admit that he is willing to show everything to the world.

"Kasi a large part of my following is from the LGBTQIA+ community and women. So, parang ano, to please the audiences.

Many of his fans admire his physique. And he is proud of it showing his body in most of his social media platform

He even mentions that his sexy photos are called "thirst trap" or flirty photos.

"Thirst trap naman. Yeah, gusto ko yung thirst trap , siyempre.

"Oo, palaway, palaway, parang ganun. siyempre, siyempre.

"And I'm proud of it. I mean, I'm young. I work out everyday.

"I live a healthy lifestyle. So, parang ano, why wouldn't I want to.

"So parang hard work na 'to. So, I might as well, show it to the world."

Nico think about his future in showbiz. Now he is planning to come out with his own underwear brand.

"Hindi pa tuloy. Pero may plano pa rin ako to bring it forward.

"It's just ano, I had a hard time with my financier.

"And then, I was open to financing it myself, pero may issue ako sa supplier.

"So, na-realize ko, it's ano, it's actually quite hard to find a good supplier for underwear.

"Kasi, ayokong ilabas ang product na hindi maganda, na pangit yung quality.

"Pero I was close to releasing it. Pero ang pangit ng material, ang pangit ng garter.

"So, sabi ko, ano, I won't rush."