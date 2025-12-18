Asian Aerospace invests ₱243M for aviation hub

The Asian Aerospace Corporation (AAC) is investing ₱243.2 million to expand operations in Clark.

The Clark Development Corporation (CDC) said this will position the Freeport as a base for aviation safety and technical services.

Officials of the AAC and Clark Development Corporation (CDC) forged a memorandum of agreement for a 1,848‑square‑meter facility to consolidate maintenance, repair, and overhaul operations.

The agreement was signed by CDC President Agnes Devanadera and AAC Chief Executive Officer Peter Rodriguez.

The CDC said the expansion project strengthens Clark’s aviation ecosystem, where maintenance and technical services complement airport operations and meet the industry’s demand for specialized engineers, technicians, and safety personnel.

“The work that you do is critical to aviation safety. Proper maintenance of aircraft components saves lives, and that is why Asian Aerospace is important not only to Clark, but to the Philippines and the world,” Devanadera said.

For his part, Rodriguez emphasized AAC’s nationwide role in aviation safety.

“Asian Aerospace has been calibrating 87 airports across the Philippines for the past four administrations. Without calibration, aerodromes cannot operate safely,” he said.

“This is one of the sensitive services we provide for the Philippine government, along with servicing airport rescue firefighting equipment nationwide. These operations build in‑country capability and create high‑value jobs for Filipinos,” Rodriguez added.

Aside from calibration and maintenance, the Clark facility will operate as an Aircraft Factory Service Center, supporting aircraft components, avionics, environmental control systems, and related services. These operations require long‑term training, licensing, and certification, sustaining demand for skilled aviation workers.

Established in 1996, AAC has operated in Clark since 2002. The company maintains a fleet of business jets and helicopters and serves as an authorized service center for aircraft manufacturers and airport equipment providers. It conducts flight calibration and maintenance services for more than 87 airports nationwide, ensuring navigation systems, runways, and safety equipment meet operational standards. (Press Release)