At the beginning of year, trouble still persists

WE HAVE HAD 2023, now securely behind us but in that year, we encountered several challenges which are carried over this 2024.

Foremost of these is the deepening crisis over our West Philippine sea where entrance to our territories has been made difficult by Chinese intrusions.

The problem with this “conquering” Chinese has been with us for over a decade now and in spite of several attempts to address it, there seems to be no guaranteed solution to it. The Chinese coast guard backed up by its militia vessels keep on disturbing our peaceful supply missions to our men aboard the BRP Sierra Madre.

We have been trying to be patient with China as far as its intrusions are concerned. We have even forged alliances and maritime cooperative activity with the US, Japan and Australia but it appears China is even defiant of these activities and call them provocative!

Surely, we do not aim to start a war with this Chinese behemoth, but what should we do in the face of continued aggression?

The international community sympathizes with us and takes issue against the Chinese aggression and provocation. We should take the momentum and put weight on their collective sympathy and harness their might to coerce China

# # #

Another weather aberration we have to contend with is the El Nino phenomenon.

Are we then ready to face this head on? Are our agencies prepped up to address the issue which would bear its ugly head by middle of this year or are we just nonchalant and complacent as we usually do in the face of such weather abnormality?

# # #

All’s well that functions well. With the Ombudsman case hanging over their heads like the sword of Damocles, Mabalacat City Mayor Crisostomo C. Garbo and his key officials are just carrying well their functions to serve the public with sincerity and dedication and are not at bothered by the case filed by one disgruntled lawmaker. Abangan.