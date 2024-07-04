Over the decades that I have been sharing prophetic messages from modern mystics, never before have I been this concerned for family, friends, and others. Nay, the entire world.

This time, the ultimatum from Heaven is heavy. Divine Justice, severe as never before, is about to fall. So say the credible mystics. So affirmed by Nature and mankind gone awry.

Not any ado should thus be allowed, as I now share the following grave message from Our Blessed Mother via Augustinian stigmatist Luz de Maria de Bonilla last June 28 (as translated from Spanish with capitals retained)::

“Beloved children of My Immaculate Heart, received My maternal blessing.

“Love one another, being creatures of good, respecting yourselves, understanding that your personal way of working and acting either fills you with good or leads you to greater discouragement and inner emptiness. This is the repercussion of your own works and actions.

“My little children, peace has been exhausted for humanity: anger easily takes hold of you and respect is just a memory for most of My children.

“Beloved children, do not nourish the Devil by being impatient, through disobedience; be creatures of good who are loved by your brothers and sisters, and be united, not forgetting that, as children of My Divine Son, you have the blessing of repentance, forgiveness and of resuming your spiritual path.

“I see with pain how My children do not believe in what is unfolding among powerful nations. Some have not realized the imminent danger in which they are living, due to staying within their personal interests, far from reality.

“WAR STANDS BEFORE YOU AS A RESULT OF THE LACK OF GOD IN THE LIFE OF MAN.

“Little children, AT THIS MOMENT, THE POWERFUL HAVE

DECIDED TO USE NUCLEAR ENERGY !

“Make reparation for those who are the first to use nuclear energy to cause evil. War will make My children move from one country to another in search of greater safety; although all will suffer, some countries will be less affected. Misused technology will be employed by the powerful who, unleashing their desire for power, will severely harm human beings and Creation.

“Little children, great will be the lament of man himself when he realizes the state of humanity after using nuclear energy. Great will be the lament, great will be the despair at not being able to repair anything, it will be the time of saying ‘Woe’!

“Pray, children of My Divine Son, pray for France, it will suffer because of war. Pray, children of My Divine Son, pray for the Middle East: war has caused great evil and will cause more pain.

“Pray, children of My Divine Son, pray regarding what will happen in the Balkans. Pray, children of My Divine Son, pray, the elements continue to strike humanity.

“Beloved children, pray for peace throughout the Earth; in this way you will reduce the suffering ensuing from war.

“Children of My Divine Son, you are going to witness a celestial body of large dimensions, which has an unusual light that will cause fear. Have faith in the Promises of My Divine Son.

“Provocations will continue between the Nations as the shaking of the earth continues.

“Diseases have broken out: prepare and nourish yourselves in order to raise the body's defenses.

“Children, YOU ARE PART OF THIS GENERATION, WHICH IS ON THE EDGE OF THE ABYSS OF ITS OWN EXISTENCE.

“I suffer given how evil easily defeats you, leading you to find yourselves at the most critical moment for this generation.

“KEEP IN MIND THAT MY DIVINE SON WILL NEVER ALLOW THE HUMAN RACE TO DESTROY WHAT IS DIVINE CREATION, SO HE WILL INTERVENE BEFORE MAN COMPLETES HIS PURPOSE.

“Faith must remain firm: do not fear. I am your Mother and I protect you: do not forget the Promises of My Divine Son. I bless you, little children.” (End of quote.)

Meanwhile in Sievernich, Germany last June 18, Catholic mystic Manuela Strack (who is known to have been given importance by the late St. Pope John Paul II and Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI) also had messages from Heaven which she quoted in the following experience she wrote and shared:

“I see a large golden ball of light and to the right of it a smaller golden ball of light floating above us in the sky. A beautiful golden light comes down to us. The large golden ball of light opens and Saint Michael the Archangel comes to us. He is dressed in white and gold as a Roman soldier and wears the princely crown on his head and a sword and shield in his hands. Now he holds his shield above us and raises his sword to heaven. (Own note: On the cell phone recording you can clearly hear Saint Michael the Archangel raising his sword to heaven.) He tells me to lie down on the ground like a cross and say: ‘Have mercy on us, O Lord, and on the whole world!’ Amen. (Own note: I pray for mercy with those present nine times).

“Saint Michael the Archangel speaks to us: ‘May God the Father, God the Son and God the Holy Spirit bless you! Amen. Quis ut Deus? I am the Holy Archangel Michael. God, the Lord sent me to you. Ask for peace in the world, ask for my friendship. There are still few of you, but you should keep asking for reparations until September! Become praying hearts! Through your prayers, through your fasting and sacrifice, you can prevent the war from spreading. Satan wants to lead people into a great war. But God, the Lord, wants peace. Ask for peace! You have been called by the Lord through the seal of baptism, remember this. You have no future if you do not ask. Ask for my friendship! Ask for peace! I am your friend in Jesus Christ. I am the warrior of the Precious Blood! Become more! Become as numerous as the stars of heaven and call to the Lord for peace. You have asked for my friendship and the Lord has looked upon you and will mitigate. But the expansion of the war…, look!’

“Saint Michael the Archangel shows me several countries in Eastern Europe that will suffer greatly if the war spreads. The Holy Archangel Michael continues: ’You can prevent this through your prayers!’

“I see the Holy Scripture, the Vulgate, floating above the sword of the Archangel, which he holds raised to heaven. I see the Bible passage Romans 8:8-10: The Archangel Michael says: ‘Be in Jesus and call upon your Lord! Call upon my friendship, ask for it.’

“The smaller golden ball of light opens and Saint Joan of Arc emerges from this ball of light and speaks: ‘Praise be to Jesus Christ! All glory be to the Most Holy Mother Mary! Beloved children of the Lord! It is now up to you. Be blessed and storm heaven! The powerful have forgotten how to look at heaven. You are experiencing the time of tribulation in which evil is revealed. But have courage! Do not be discouraged and strive to sanctify yourselves. This should be your endeavor: to become holy! To carry love in your heart for Jesus and his Most Holy Mother Mary. I have lived this and would like to carry this love into your hearts. Get the rings!’

“Now the rings of Saint Joan of Arc are brought. They are replicas of the ring that her parents gave her at her first communion. The rings are now blessed by the Archangel Michael, Saint Joan of Arc and the priest present, Father Tobias.

“Our Lady of Orleans says: ‘They could not destroy everything from me. It is my ring. Do not look at those who should be holy but are not; who preach other doctrines than those of our Lord. Pray for them and love the Lord. Dare to ignite the hearts of men for the Lord! Dare! It is about you and your children. We pray for you at the throne of the Lord.’

“On the sword of Saint Michael the Archangel I see the words ‘Deus Semper Vincit! Saint Michael the Archangel says: ;Quis ut Deus! May God the Father, God the Son and God the Holy Spirit bless you!’

“M.: ‘Holy Archangel Michael, pray for us!’

“Now Saint Michael the Archangel is looking at all of us. He tells me that there is a plan of evil, but we can thwart it with our prayers.

“Saint Michael the Archangel says: ‘Quis ut Deus?’

“Then, at the end, he asks us to say the prayer ‘Oratio Ad Sanctum Michael’ and we pray: ‘Saint Michael the Archangel, defend us in the presidency against the naughty and devilish instigators of this presidency.

“Let them, God, impose their supplications: O prince of the Caelestial army, Satan of evil spirits, who, to the destruction of animal perdition in the world, destroys divine virtue in hell. Amen.’

“Saint Michael the Archangel returns to the light and disappears into the sky. So does Saint Joan of Arc.”