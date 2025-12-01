Ateneo Clark Campus offers MBA leadership programs

The Ateneo Graduate School of Business (AGSB) Clark Campus continues to shape future business leaders in Central Luzon through two graduate programs: the Ateneo MBA Standard Track and the Ateneo-Regis MBA Track.

AGSB Clark Campus Satellite Director Jen Albacite said these programs are tailored to suit professionals in different stages of their leadership.

Ateneo MBA Standard is designed for early-career professionals preparing to take on greater responsibilities in their organizations. It provides a solid foundation in management fundamentals, emphasizing core concepts, frameworks, and practical applications essential for leadership development.

Through this program, students are guided in mastering the key competencies that enable them to transition effectively into broader leadership roles.

Meanwhile, the Ateneo-Regis MBA caters to senior managers and executives who prefer a more flexible learning format. This program allows learners to engage in learning with minimal classroom time, encouraging greater independence and self-directed participation.

AGSB Dean Jet Magsaysay said the Ateneo-Regis MBA is ideal for working professionals who wish to deepen their business acumen while balancing their academic and career commitments.

Both programs are rooted in the Jesuit tradition of excellence and service, aligning with the AGSB’s Vision and Mission to develop responsible business leaders with integrity and conviction to advance a sustainable society founded on human dignity.

As a Jesuit learning institution, AGSB said it remains committed to fostering a community of leaders for others, grounded in Cura Personalis (care for the whole person) and Magis (the pursuit of excellence).

Its mission emphasizes integrity, service, and expertise while promoting inclusiveness, responsible citizenship, and care for the environment.

Through the Ateneo Graduate School of Business Clark Campus, professionals in Pampanga and neighboring provinces can now access world-class business education that equips them to lead with purpose, competence, and compassion in today’s dynamic, digital-driven world.

For queries, you may contact the AGSB Clark Campus via clark.gsb@ateneo.edu or +63 919 078 8569.