Augustinian Saints Exhibit set on Nov 5 in Santa Rita pp

The Confradia Ning Cintas will be hosting the grand exhibit of Augustinian Saints starting Nov. 5, Wednesday at the groundfloor of the old convent of Santa Rita de Cascia Church.

The event will feature dozens of holy images of the Augustinian order under the care of devotees from Santa Rita and other towns of Pampanga.

The event is hosted every year by the confraternity, a lay organization of devotees who have dedicated their lives to the promotion of each of the Auguatinian images under their care.

The exhibit is also in honor of the Augustinian Order, whose missionaries helped spread and establish churches in Pampanga during the Spanish colonial period.

Confradia ning Cintas president Romy Dizon said that the event is free for public viewing.

He added that the exhibit will culminate with a grand procession on Nov. 13, 2025.