Aurora boosts sports tourism with int'l surfing competition

The province of Aurora boosted its sports tourism program with the opening of an international surfing competition at Sabang Beach in Baler town.

The World Surf League drew 126 athletes from across the Philippines and Asia.

The event is one of Aurora’s largest sporting gatherings and reinforcing its readiness to host high-impact events that attract visitors, investors, and sports stakeholders.

The competition features both shortboard and longboard categories, enabling surfers to showcase technical skills on the same waves that helped cement Baler’s reputation among local and international enthusiasts.

Complementing the main events, the weeklong celebration includes surfing clinics, creative workshops, beach and mangrove cleanups, and grassroots programs designed to develop young surfers and broaden community involvement.

The Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) said the strong turnout and level of competition demonstrate how surfing can drive Aurora’s tourism growth by creating opportunities for athletes, local businesses, and coastal communities.

The Department of Tourism (DOT) said the World Surf League strengthens Central Luzon’s identity as a premier sports tourism destination, especially in Baler where surfing is deeply rooted in the community’s culture.

Baler is recognized as the birthplace of Philippine surfing, a distinction formally affirmed through Republic Act No. 11957, which lapsed into law on August 6, 2023.

With the province hosting this year’s competition, local officials expect increased tourist arrivals, stronger community engagement, and long-term gains as Aurora further positions itself within the country’s expanding sports tourism circuit.