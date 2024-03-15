Aurora declared stable internal peace, security

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO---The province of Aurora has been declared in a state of stable internal peace and security by the Provincial Peace and Order Council (PPOC) after five barangays in San Luis town and 10 in Maria Aurora were cleared of communist insurgency.

This came through a resolution of the Sangguniang Panlalawigan signed by Acting Governor Reynante Tolentino and members of the PPOC at the capitol compound in Barangay Suklayin here on Wednesday.

The PPOC's declaration came through the sustained Community Support Program and Retooled Community Support Program by the Department of the Interior and Local Government.

The council said this new state of the province will promote sustainable development, attract more investments, and boost tourism in the province.

Among those which affirmed the declaration were the Philippine Army's 91st Infantry Battalion under the 7th Infantry Division, Philippine National Police, National Intelligence Coordinating Agency-Central Luzon and the Provincial Board.