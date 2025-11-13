Aurora declares state of calamity

The provincial government of Aurora has declared a state of calamity to hasten recovery and rehabilitation efforts after sustaining widespread damages due to Super Typhoon Uwan.

Governor Isidro Galban on November 12, signed Resolution No. 188, Series of 2025, upon the recommendation of the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (PDRRMC) and concurrence of the Sangguniang Panlalawigan.

The resolution authorizes the provincial government and affected local government units to mobilize calamity funds, enforce price control on basic goods, and accelerate response and rehabilitation efforts in severely hit areas.

The governor said the provincial government is committed to deliver immediate relief and long-term recovery assistance.

Galban also stressed that rehabilitation efforts will continue until affected communities are fully restored.

The provincial government said it is working with national government agencies on relief distribution, infrastructure repair, and livelihood support to help residents recover from the super typhoon’s impact.

The PDRRMC reported P349 damages on infrastructure, P316 million in tourism, and P86 million in agriculture following the storm that hit Luzon on Nov. 9.

Despite the extensive damage, no casualties were reported, the provincial government said.

At least 3,974 houses were damaged—687 completely destroyed and 3,287 partially damaged in coastal areas of Dipaculao, Dinalungan, Casiguran and Dilasag.

Clearing operations continue along the Baler-Casiguran Road, where debris and soil erosion have limited traffic to one lane in some sections.

Power remains interrupted in Dinalungan, Casiguran and Dilasag towns since Sunday, though partial restoration has started in the towns of Baler and San Luis.

Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Secretary Rex Gatchalian convened local officials and national government agencies to ensure the immediate delivery of assistance and assess the needs of families in the province.

About 25,000 Family Food Packs (FFPs) has been distributed to affected municipalities while another 25,000 FFPs are set to arrive in the coming days.

The DSWD is set to extend financial assistance to families whose homes and livelihood were affected.

Families with totally damaged houses will receive P10,000, while those with partially damaged homes will get P5,000.

Hot meals, sleeping kits, kitchen tools and hygiene kits were distributed to 500 families in the town of Dipaculao.

The provincial government has distributed food packs to 926 families in the hardest-hit barangays.

Local leaders urged the public to remain vigilant and cooperative as Aurora moves toward recovery.