Aurora fishers benefit from YAKAP Caravan

About 200 fisherfolk and their families in Barangay Zabali, Baler, Aurora access primary healthcare services through the Yaman ng Kalusugan Program or YAKAP Caravan of the Philippine Health Insurance Corporation. (Photo courtesy of PhilHealth Region III)
The Philippine Health Insurance Corporation's (PhilHealth) Yaman ng Kalusugan Program or YAKAP Caravan recently served 200 fisherfolk and their families who were severely affected by Tropical Cyclone Uwan in 2025 in Barangay Zabali, Aurora.

The caravan provided free medical consultations, essential medicines, preventive health guidance, and referrals to higher-level medical facilities to the beneficiaries in the coastal barangay.

PhilHealth also distributed food and clothing to families affected by previous super typhoons.

The agency said it has already conducted 25 YAKAP caravans across Aurora, benefiting 73,160 individuals through 16 partner providers as part of its sustained efforts to strengthen primary healthcare delivery in local communities.

"The YAKAP Caravan supports government efforts to expand access to primary healthcare while strengthening awareness of PhilHealth programs. Through this holistic approach, we address the health needs of fisherfolk while engaging barangay officials and community leaders,” the PhilHealth said.

