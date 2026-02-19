Aurora holds 18th surfing challenge

The province of Aurora held the 18th annual surfing challenge gathering some 129 local and visiting surfers at Sabang Beach in Baler town, popular for its strong Pacific waves and established surf tradition.

Part of the province’s 47th founding anniversary celebration, the surfing challenge aimed to promote coastal heritage and expand tourism-based livelihood opportunities in local communities.

Beginners and seasoned athletes joined the competition, which served as a venue for skill growth, sportsmanship, and mentorship across age groups in what is widely regarded as the country’s earliest surfing site.

The surfers competed in men’s open and shortboard, women’s open and shortboard, junior boys, junior girls, and master divisions, and vied for the P253,500 prize.

"The activity forms part of the provincial government’s long-term strategy to strengthen Aurora’s position in sports tourism while creating steady income streams for residents engaged in travel, food, and related services. Through sustained staging of surf competitions, the province supports small businesses, surf instructors, and community vendors who rely on visitor arrivals during major events," the provincial government said.

Baler was officially recognized under Republic Act No.11957 as the birthplace of Philippine surfing. It regularly hosts surfing competitions along its Pacific coastline.