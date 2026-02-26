Auto group exec confident in 2026 car sales growth

MANILA – Despite a drop in January 2026 conventional vehicle sales, a Chamber of Automotive Manufacturers of the Philippines Inc. (CAMPI) official expressed optimism for growth this year.

CAMPI President Jose Maria Atienza said total conventional vehicle sales last month reached 33,696, down from 37,504 in January 2025 and 42,870 in December 2025, citing CAMPI, Truck Manufacturers Association (TMA) and other data.

Commercial vehicles led with 27,518 units, followed by light commercial vehicles at 20,392; passenger cars, 6,178; Asian utility vehicles, 6,253; light-duty trucks and buses, 605; medium-duty trucks and buses, 226; and heavy-duty trucks and buses, 42.

Electrified vehicle (EV) sales totaled 2,610, higher than 1,600 in January 2025 but lower than 4,358 in December 2025.

Atienza said the January dip was expected after last month’s surge which was the highest since 2017.

“January 2026 sales level indicates that the industry is still on pace to meet its yearend goal of surpassing 500,000 sales,” he said.

“When market seasonality adjustment is factored in, January sales level aligns with the steady pace observed during the second half of last yearlong,” he added. (PNA)