Avoiding lifestyle diseases this season

No other than Department of Health Secretary Teodoro Herbosa warned of the health risks we face during the Yuletide as we celebrate the season with lots of foods on our tables. During this time of the year, every meal is usually a feast. For those who are on a supposed lean diet, the temptation to eat is a punishment.

The Secretary has raised the warning for all against lifestyle diseases due to the excessive food we eat, the volume of alcohol we drink and the lack of time to exercise that is devoted now to partying and merry-making. He added that the Christmas season is noted to be a season of heart attacks, stroke and diabetes due to food which are “mataba, matamis and maalat.” Too much fat, salt and sugar is a “killing-me-softly” diet in food.

According to Philippine statistics, the aforesaid diseases are among the top killers in the country. Perhaps one of the barometers in terms of health is the growing number of dialysis centers, stroke therapy clinics and other medical institutions treating related illnesses. Another indicator of the rising cases of such is the number of doctors specializing in cardiology, neurology and nephrology.