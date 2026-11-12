B2B FINANCIAL INCLUSION

BDO Foundation took its financial education mission to Bohol where it conducted back-to-back (B2B) financial learning sessions for micro, small and medium enterprises, senior citizens, and other sectors, with a separate training session for fisherfolk.

BDO Foundation, the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP), and the City Government of Tagbilaran signed a memorandum of agreement aimed at strengthening efforts and promoting financial inclusion and cascading learning opportunities closer to local communities in the city.

The partnership covers the conduct of activities covering financial education and banking services, especially designed for micro, small and medium enterprises, senior citizens, civil society organizations, and other community representatives.

BELA

The B2B partnership will consist of integrating financial education into local programs, including the use of existing financial education lesson exemplars in K to 12 schools, the adoption of the BSP E-Learning Academy or BELA by higher education institutions, and the inclusion of financial education in selected community and public service programs for Tagbilaran residents.

BDO Foundation and BSP also met with representatives of Holy Name University and Tagbilaran City College to explore the adoption of BELA.

The free online learning platform offers self-paced modules on personal financial management, digital financial literacy, scam prevention, retirement planning, investing, and other topics.