B2B FINANCIAL INCLUSION

BDO Foundation took its financial education mission to Bohol where it conducted back-to-back (B2B) financial learning sessions for micro, small and medium enterprises, senior citizens, and other sectors, with a separate training session for fisherfolk.
BDO Foundation, the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP), and the City Government of Tagbilaran signed a memorandum of agreement aimed at strengthening efforts and promoting financial inclusion and cascading learning opportunities closer to local communities in the city.
The partnership covers the conduct of activities covering financial education and banking services, especially designed for micro, small and medium enterprises, senior citizens, civil society organizations, and other community representatives.
BELA
The B2B partnership will consist of integrating financial education into local programs, including the use of existing financial education lesson exemplars in K to 12 schools, the adoption of the BSP E-Learning Academy or BELA by higher education institutions, and the inclusion of financial education in selected community and public service programs for Tagbilaran residents.
BDO Foundation and BSP also met with representatives of Holy Name University and Tagbilaran City College to explore the adoption of BELA.
The free online learning platform offers self-paced modules on personal financial management, digital financial literacy, scam prevention, retirement planning, investing, and other topics.
Fish N' LEarn
Back-to-back with BELA, BDO Foundation and BSP brought financial education to Bohol's fisherfolk communities through the Fish N' LEarn program.
A total of 40 fishers, who participated in the gamified financial education session, registered improvements in their understanding of concepts such as budgeting, saving, responsible borrowing, and financial planning.
After the sessions, the participants were given the opportunity to open accounts with participating financial institutions, helping translate financial education into greater access to formal financial services.
“Through partnerships with government, the financial sector, schools, and community organizations, BDO Foundation continues to support initiatives that make financial education more accessible and help build financially empowered communities,” shared BDO Foundation president Mario A. Deriquito. (Jovi T. De Leon/SunStar Pampanga)
BDO among TIME’s 2027 Asia-Pacific Best Employers
BDO Unibank, Inc. is among three Philippine banks in TIME’s 2027 Asia-Pacific Best Employers list, ranking No. 164 among 500 companies across the region.
In its website, TIME said that the Asia-Pacific region has been the world’s fastest-growing region in recent years, with banking and financial services, IT software and services, and the semiconductor industry driving the region’s economic growth.
The ranking, developed by TIME and global data firm Statista, recognizes employers based on employee satisfaction and workplace evaluations from 2024 to 2026. It highlights the companies strong workplace culture and an environment where employees can pursue long-term career growth and pitch in to the achievement and realization of a company’s vision and mission.
TIME furthered that the Asia-Pacific’s Best Employers list highlights multinational organizations in the region as great places to work. The selection process involved a rigorous, multi-step comparative statistical assessment that evaluated firms based on large-scale employee feedback rather than financial metrics alone.
This is based on independent surveys and over 1.4 million evaluations completed anonymously by more than 80,000 employees from across Australia, China, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Japan, Macau, Malaysia, New Zealand, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam, and the Philippines.
BDO, under the Banking and Financial Services category, scored 79.43 out of 100, reflecting internal workplace traits, including workload, localized work-life balance, career growth opportunities, and overall workplace culture.
According to Revelio Labs workforce data, BDO has 45,844 employees as of June 2026 (as reported in its Securities and Exchange Commission Annual Report) and ranks as the third largest by headcount among banks in the Philippines.
BDO's active job postings rose 32.1% in 2026 to 836 postings, reflecting a rising hiring pace in 2026.
Other Philippine firms in TIME’s 2027 Asia-Pacific Best Employers list are Metropolitan Bank & Trust Co., Rizal Commercial Banking Corp., Unilab Inc., Ayala Corp., San Miguel Corp. , and Jollibee Foods Corp.
The roster also includes Del Monte Philippines Inc., Philippine Airlines, Aboitiz Power Corp., SM Investments Corp. , Solaire Resort & Casino, JG Summit Holdings Inc., Century Pacific Group, RealPage Philippines, Megaworld Corp., PLDT, ABS-CBN Corp. and Max’s Group. (Jovi T. De Leon/SunStar Pampanga)
PRACTICE ‘CPR’ THIS SEASON
Christmas is just around the corner. And during this season of giving, many people want to share and help.
But don’t let scammers take advantage of this and never let the spirit of giving be ruined by Scrooge and drown in deceit.
Ready to share and donate in your own little way?
BDO Network Bank joins the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) in promoting the "Check-Protect-Report" (CPR) cyber-hygiene campaign.
Here are some tips:
1. Before donating, check if the charity, organization, or fundraiser is legitimate. Also, verify their official channels before sending any money.
2. Practice #CPR—or #CheckProtectReport—to ensure safe and secure transactions:
C---Check if emails, texts, and calls are legitimate.
P--- Protect. Keep your personal and financial information safe and secure.
R---Report suspicious transactions immediately.
If you have questions or need assistance, you may send a message here on the BDO Network Bank PH Facebook page, call (+63919) 058-5000 or (+6382) 233-7777, or email customerservice@bdonetworkbank.com.ph.
BDO Network Bank, Inc. is regulated by the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas. https://www.bsp.gov.ph
Please visit the "About" section of the BDO Network Bank Facebook page for more details. (Jovi T. De Leon/SunStar Pampanga)