Bacolor execs mourns death of ex-councilor

Bacolor officials are mourning the death of Voltaire “Bong” San Pedro, a former municipal councilor who also served as the local government's Public Employment Service Office (PESO) manager and tourism officer. He was 52.

San Pedro was recognized for his public service and involvement in activities promoting Bacolor’s culture, heritage and tourism.

As tourism officer, he was involved in organizing and supporting various local activities, including the Makatapak Festival, and the promotion of the traditional Dulce Prenda in 2024.

Bacolor Mayor Diman Datu extended his condolences to San Pedro’s family. The mayor remembered him for his service, kindness and concern for the people of Bacolor.

Datu described San Pedro as a friend and said he would remain part of Bacolor’s history, with the contributions he made to the town.

Aside from his government service, San Pedro was also involved in local media. He served as editor-in-chief of the Flagship Newspaper, a Central Luzon-based publication.

San Pedro’s remains are at the Sta. Ines Chapel (St. Agnes Chapel) in Bacolor starting Tuesday, September 29. | via Tristan Jingco