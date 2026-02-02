Bacolor exhibit to showcase Kapampangan, Bulaqueño arts

Art lovers and cultural advocates are invited to an evening of regional creativity as “Pamikalugud: Queng Sining,” a Kapampangan and Bulaqueño art exhibit.

The event opens at 5 pm on February 10, Tuesday at the 1576 Art Gallery in Bacolor town.

The exhibit gathered artists from Pampanga and Bulacan in a collaborative showcase that highlights shared heritage, diverse perspectives, and contemporary expressions rooted in local culture.

The title Pamikalugud, which translates to a deep sense of love and compassion, reflects the spirit of unity and cultural pride that anchors the exhibition.

Organizers describe the event as a celebration of culture and creativity, offering the public an opportunity to experience the intersection of two rich artistic traditions in one setting.

The opening reception will allow guests to engage directly with the artworks and meet the artists behind them.

Featured artists include Alvaro Jimenez, Alvin Dungca, Arnel Garcia, Aldrin Rivera, Bernard Glomar, Clare Japin, Clef Laxa, Carl Legaspi, Chris Pan, Chelssie Aven Pan, Eugie Varona Dela Cruz, Freddie Pelipada, Gilbert Gungon, Henry Ordona, Herminigildo Pineda, Jascha Tolentino, Nilo Badajos, Ramcos Nulud, Ron Salazar, Ramil Tumampos, and Will Ulysses Villanueva.