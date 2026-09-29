Bacolor farmers join Agro Trade Fair

Farmers from Bacolor are showcasing and selling their agricultural products at affordable prices at the “Kadiwa ng Pangulo” Agro Trade Fair being held at the Bacolor Municipal Grounds from Tuesday, September 29, 2026 until Wednesday, September 30.

Municipal Agriculturist Janet Wong said the fair provides local farmers an opportunity to sell their produce directly to consumers at lower prices.

The Kadiwa Agro Trade Fair is held monthly in the municipality to promote local agricultural products and hel farmers market their produce.

Wong said trade fair, originally set for August, was postponed due to rains.

The September activity allows local farmers to resume the monthly trade fair and continue selling their products to residents.

The local government said the agro trade fair will also be held in October and November alongside activities for the feast of the “Virgen Maria” in the municipality. |via Tristan Jingco