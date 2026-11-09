Bacolor hospital to initially operate as 25-bed infirmary

The newly-constructed Ricardo Rodriguez Memorial Hospital Annex in Bacolor, Pampanga, will initially operate as a 25-bed infirmary while awaiting licensing requirements for its full operation as a 75-bed Level 1 hospital, the provincial government said.

Governor Lilia “Nanay” Pineda inspected the four-storey facility on Friday, November 6. She was joined by members of the Sangguniang Panlalawigan, Bacolor Mayor Eduardo “Diman” Datu and barangay officials.

Dr. Jingle Maray, chief of the hospital, said the governor approved the initial operation of the infirmary to allow residents to avail healthcare services while the licenses are being processed.

Once fully operational, the hospital will offer diagnostic and laboratory services, including X-ray, 2D echocardiography and ultrasound.

The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) allocated ?250 million for the hospital's construction from 2021 to 2025 through the national government's General Appropriations Act, according to Datu.

The provincial government allocated ?35 million for medical equipment. The Capitol will also shoulder the facility's operating expenses.

The hospital is expected to serve residents of Bacolor and nearby towns.