Bacolor LGU constructs P35M social welfare center

The local government unit (LGU) of Bacolor has recently completed a P35-million multi-purpose and social welfare building to support its social services.

Bacolor Vice Mayor Ron Dungca said the building was constructed out of the municipal government's savings in 2023.

"We are very proud to complete the project because the funds used were from our 2023 local savings. We owe this to the good fiscal management of the LGU led by our beloved Mayor Diman Datu," Dungca said.

He added that aside from using the building as a social welfare center, it will be also used as a space for other functions related to the LGU's programs for the youth, senior citizens, and barangay affairs.

"Malaki po ang pasalamat namin sa aming Mayor dahil sa kanyang masinop na pamamahala sa Bacolor.

Ang Sangguniang Bayan po ay matatag na sumusuporta sa lahat ng kanyang mga programa lalo sa social welfare and services," Dungca said.

The new building, standing on a 988.64-square meter land in Barangay Cabambangan, was completed last September 15, 2025.

Dungca also said that in addition to the infrastructure developments in Bacolor, they are also strengthening programs for tourism and investments.

The vice-mayor said they have been encouraging all resorts developers and operators located in Bacolor to register their businesses so as to protect tourists.

"Marami pong magagandang private resorts ngayon sa Bacolor kaya lang madami din ang hindi pa naka rehistro. Hinikayat po namin sila na parehistro para maprotektahan ang mga bumibisitang turista sa aming bayan. Ito po ang nais namibg ayusin ngayon sa pangunguna ni Mayor Diman at ng ating bagobg tourism officer na si Mr. Bong San Pedro," the vice-mayor said.