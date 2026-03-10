Bacolor LGU implements four-day workweek

The local government unit (LGU) of Bacolor town has adopted a four-day workweek and energy conservation measures, through Executive Order No. 09, S-2026 issued by Mayor Eduardo G. Datu to save on fuel.

The EO states that all municipal offices and departments will adopt a compressed work schedule from 7:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., Monday to Thursday, beginning March 9, 2026 to maintain the required 40 working hours per week.

Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays will be designated as non-working days unless employees are called for urgent or significant events.

The order also states that the policy aims to support government directives on energy efficiency and conservation and help reduce electricity load and fuel consumption in government facilities.

"Essential public services will continue operating on a regular Monday to Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. schedule. These include the Rural Health Unit I and II, the Municipal Social Welfare and Development Office, the Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office, and the Traffic Management Unit," the order said.

Executive Order No. 09 outlines energy conservation measures for all municipal offices. These include setting air-conditioning units to lower than 24 degrees Celsius, turning off air-conditioning units two hours before the end of office hours, switching off lights and equipment during lunch breaks, placing computers and printers on sleep mode when not in use, and maximizing the use of natural lighting.

The order also orders that the use of vehicles must be limited to essential and work-related operations, while personnel living in the same area are encouraged to practice car-pooling.

Government personnel should make sure that the compressed workweek does not disrupt public services.

The executive order takes cognizance of Republic Act No. 11285, or the Energy Efficiency and Conservation Act, and Memorandum Circular No. 114 dated March 6, 2026, which directs government agencies "to adopt energy conservation protocols and flexible work arrangements."