Bacolor mayor orders spaghetti wires removal

Mayor Eduardo 'Diman' Datu has ordered the removal and repositioning of dangling electrical and telecommunications cables in the town proper following an inspection of major thoroughfares on Monday, June 22.

Datu led the inspection, together with municipal officials and representatives of the Pampanga Electric Cooperative II (PELCO II), to assess potential hazards and inconveniences caused by low-hanging wires.

During the inspection, the mayor directed the PELCO II to facilitate the repositioning of cables to ensure public safety and improve the appearance of the town.

The initiative is expected to address risks to motorists, pedestrians, and residents posed by sagging utility lines along major roads.

The municipal government said it will continue coordinating with concerned agencies and utility providers to implement corrective measures and maintain safe road conditions for the public.