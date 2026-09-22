Bacolor mayor seeks NHA aid for flood-hit Tinajero residents

Bacolor Mayor Eduardo G. Datu has asked the National Housing Authority (NHA) to assist the residents of San Guillermo Village Resettlement Project in Barangay Tinajero who were affected by flooding in August, this year.

This was gleaned in the mayor's letter dated September 17, 2026 addressed to NHA General Manager Joeben A. Tai.

Datu shared the letter on his official Facebook page.

Datu said in this letter that the southwest monsoon or “Habagat” brought prolonged and heavy rains across Central Luzon, resulting in widespread flooding and damage to communities and infrastructure, including Bacolor.

He identified the San Guillermo Village Resettlement Project, an NHA relocation site, as one of the areas severely affected by the flooding.

According to Datu, the flooding disrupted the lives of residents and affected their homes, surroundings, livelihoods, sources of income and access to essential services.

The mayor asked the NHA for “any form of assistance” for the affected residents, particularly support for their immediate needs, recovery and the rehabilitation of affected housing facilities and community infrastructure.

Datu expressed hope that the NHA will consider the request and extend assistance to the affected families. | viaTristan Jingco