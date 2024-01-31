Bagong Pilipinas Serbisyo Fair in Zambales 1st in CL

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO --- The Bagong Pilipinas Serbisyo Fair (BPSF) held from January 27 to 28 in Botolan, Zambales province is the first of its kind held in Central Luzon.

Thus said Zambales 2nd District Representative Doris "Nanay Bing" Maniquiz.

The lawmaker said this is also the 10th in the country since the launching of the caravan aimed at providing major government services to less fortunate Filipinos in various communities nationwide.

The BPSF is the country's biggest service caravan and features the government's flagship programs such as Kadiwa ng Pangulo, Passport on Wheels, and Driver's License registration and assistance, among others.

During its Zambales leg, a total of P654 million worth of programs and services were brought to the province.

Of this, P154 million was distributed as financial assistance.

Some 90,000 Zambales residents benefitted from 177 services like financial aid, scholarship programs, livelihood assistance, and payouts to priority sectors.

Over 46 participating national government agencies joined the two-day caravan.