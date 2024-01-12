Bahrain royalty eyes investments in Subic

Subic Bay Metropolitan Authority (SBMA) Senior Deputy Administrator for Business and Investment Group (BIG) Renato Lee III said Princess of Bahrain Shaikha Jawaher Bint Khalifa Al Khalifa has expressed her interests particularly in the airport, port expansion, fuel depot, renewable energy, cyber security and tourism sectors.

The princess visited the SBMA administration building on January 10, 2024.

Her royal highness Shaikha and her entire delegation were given a briefing by members of the SBMA Business and Investment Group regarding the business climate here and the benefits of investing in Subic Bay Freeport

“The Bahraini Princess expressed her interest in investing in Subic Bay Freeport since her companies, Green Aventurine Holdings, Future8 L.L.C. and Nfinity8 Group, deal with investment management for Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) markets, and serve as regional intermediaries for cross-border investments,” Lee said.

The SBMA official also shared that the groups’ portfolio includes real estate, commodity trading, oil and gas services, footwear manufacturing, investment management, marketing and advertising, trade and product distribution, e-commerce, and startup support.

Lee lauded the visit of Princess Al Khalifa, citing that the philanthropist and entrepreneur is known as an epitome for women empowerment.

“We are grateful that Her Highness graced us with her presence in Subic Freeport, hopefully we will be doing business with her in the near future,” he added.

Princess Al Khalifa is an essential figure in public relations and marketing, with the goal to create a shared space of inclusivity for sustainable asset management and business growth with her utmost trust in the power of the young generations.

A young visionary whose entrepreneurial boldness and ideals have steered the company to its full potential, the princess aims to build a conglomerate of nine different sectors while unifying numerous startups across various geographies.

She is also an executive team member of the European Women’s Association and continues to inspire young girls globally with her entrepreneurial ventures in various fields. #