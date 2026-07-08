Balay Silangan opens in Olongapo City

A Balay Silangan facility was inaugurated on July 7, 2026, at Camp Lt. Gen. Manuel F. Cabal in Barangay Barretto, Olongapo City.

The event featured a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) signing, formal inauguration of the facility, and an orientation for the program's first batch of participants.

The city government said the Balay Silangan is designed to serve as a temporary shelter and rehabilitation center where participants will receive proper guidance, counseling, values formation, and various interventions to help them reintegrate into society as responsible citizens.

The local government, headed by Mayor Rolen C. Paulino Jr., added that it strengthens its partnership with the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA), the Olongapo City Police Office (OCPO), and other agencies "to advance programs that provide individuals seeking to reform with a second chance toward a better future."