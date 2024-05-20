Balibago MRF closed

ANGELES CITY — The Materials Recovery Facility (MRF) at Hadrian Street in Barangay Balibago, this city was ordered closed effective May 15, 2024.

The City Environment and Natural Resources Office (CENRO) issued the closure order in accordance with Section 48, Paragraph 9 of Republic Act No. 9003 (Ecological Solid Waste Management Act of 2000) and Section 30, 1, of City Ordinance No. 431, Series 2017 (Amended Angeles City Environmental Code).

Section 48 of R.A 9003 states prohibited acts including Paragraph 9 or the establishment or operation of open dumps as enjoined in this Act, or closure of said dumps in violation of Section 37.

Section 37 under the Act provides: "Prohibition Against the Use of Open Dumps for Solid Waste. — No open dumps shall be established and operated, nor any practice or disposal of solid waste by any person, including LGUs, which constitutes the use of open dumps for solid waste, be allowed after the effectivity of this Act: Provided, That within three (3) years after the effectivity of this Act, every LGU shall convert its open dumps into controlled dumps, in accordance with the guidelines set in Sec. 41 of this Act: Provided, further, That no controlled dumps shall be allowed five (5) years following the effectivity of this Act."

Following its closure, the dumping of solid waste within the area and its vicinity is strictly prohibited.

Violators are warned of penalties, including a fine of P1,500 for first offense, P3,000 for second offense, and P5,000 and/or imprisonment of up to six months.

Barangay Balibago Chairman Joseph PG Ponce said the Hadrian MRF ‘has stood as a symbol of our failure to address the mounting garbage crisis’.

“Hindi makatarungan para sa mga residente ng Hadrian na patuloy na magdusa mula sa masangsang na amoy at mga panganib sa kalusugan na dulot ng MRF na nagsisilbing tambakan ng basura. Panahon na upang kumilos nang determinado at alisin ang nakakairitang tanawin na ito sa ating komunidad,” he said.

Ponce said the barangay council is crafting short and long-term action plans to address proper waste management in their community.

Among the immediate programs include massive clearing operations of the Hadrian MRF, Ponce said.

He added that barangay will also implement waste segregation, proper disposal protocols for hazardous materials, and maintenance of waste collection facilities.

Community awareness programs will also be implemented to educate residents about the importance of proper waste disposal, recycling, and the environmental impact of their actions.

The barangay council is also engaging stakeholders, such as local businesses, schools, and community organizations, to develop "sustainable waste management solutions tailored to the needs of the city as part of its long-term solutions to the problem."

“We remain committed to our goal to make Barangay Balibago among the cleanest and safest barangay in the country, and we are optimistic that our community is united in achieving this vision together,” Ponce said.