Balibago Waterworks keeps services, distributes drinking water amid floods

The Balibago Waterworks continued its water services and distribution of clean drinking water as heavy rains and flooding affected several areas of Pampanga.

Despite deep flooding, particularly in low-lying towns such as Minalin, Apalit, San Luis, San Simon and Macabebe, the firm's personnel deliver potable water through water lorry trucks, repairing pumps submerged by floodwaters, and providing drinking water to disaster-affected communities.

Throughout August, Balibago Waterworks intensified its efforts to assist families affected by persistent southwest monsoon rains.

“Our customers and the communities within our service areas are our priority. In the midst of calamities and severe flooding, it is very important for Balibago Waterworks to continue supplying clean and safe water to our customers. It is also important for us to assist local governments in distributing potable water,” Balibago Waterworks President Criselle P. Alejandro said.

She added that the company, together with its subsidiary Balipure, distributed bottled water to several areas affected by rains and flooding across Pampanga.

In San Simon, Balibago Waterworks distributed 25 cases of 500-milliliter Balipure bottled water to Barangays Sta. Monica and Sto. Niño, 100 cases to 19 evacuation centers, and an additional 30 cases to other barangays. Each case contains 24 bottles.

In Angeles City, the company distributed 10 cases to Barangay Anunas, 15 cases each to Barangays Balibago and Amsic, 10 cases each to Barangays Sto. Domingo, Pandan, Sapangbato and Margot, and 50 cases for residents who sought assistance from the Sangguniang Panlungsod.

The company also distributed 100 cases of 500-milliliter Balipure bottled water each in Sta. Rita and Porac.

In Minalin, it distributed 100 cases of one-liter bottles and another 100 cases of 300-milliliter bottles.

In Apalit, 125 cases of 500-milliliter bottled water are scheduled for distribution on September 3, while 160 cases are set to be delivered to Macabebe.

Meanwhile, 2,400 liters of Balipure bottled water are scheduled for distribution this week in Sto. Tomas and Sta. Ana.

An additional 100 cases of 500-milliliter bottles will be provided to Arayat, while 100 liters will be delivered to Magalang.

Balibago Waterworks said its operations and relief efforts are aimed at ensuring access to safe and potable water for communities affected by flooding and severe weather.