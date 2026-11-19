Balibago Waterworks System, Inc. (Balibago Waterworks) has been selected as a mentor utility to two water service providers in Cambodia under an Asian Development Bank (ADB)-supported partnership, recognizing the Philippine company's operational expertise and institutional experience in water supply management.

Through the Water Organizations Partnerships for Resilience (WOP4R) program, Balibago Waterworks will share its knowledge, technical expertise, and established practices with Battambang Water Utility and Kampong Cham Water Utility to help strengthen their operational capabilities, improve service efficiency, and build resilience against emerging water sector challenges.

The three utilities formalized the partnership through a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) signed on November 10, 2026, at the ADB Headquarters in Mandaluyong City.

The Philippine water utility’s selection as mentor recognizes its experience in operating municipal- to provincial-scale water systems, consistent compliance with regulatory standards, and adoption of digital solutions for asset management and water quality monitoring. Its institutional practices in financial management and workforce development were also considered key strengths.

As a mentor, the company is expected to facilitate the transfer of good practices and practical solutions through peer-to-peer learning, technical exchanges, and collaborative activities. The partnership will focus on strengthening utility personnel capabilities, improving operational efficiency through digital enhancements, enhancing governance and regulatory compliance, and promoting effective stakeholder engagement.

Balibago Waterworks President Criselle P. Alejandro described the appointment as both an honor and a responsibility, emphasizing the importance of sharing operational knowledge amid the increasing complexity of water utility management.

"Operating a water utility has always been complex. Because water is a basic necessity, the provision of water services has always been critical to the economic development of any country. Today, that complexity has increased," Alejandro said, citing population growth, rapid urbanization, climate change, and water pollution as mounting challenges for water service providers.

"It is an honor and privilege for Balibago Waterworks to be chosen as a mentor to the water utilities of Battambang and Kampong Cham," she added.

She emphasized that knowledge sharing, teamwork, and collaboration are among established internal practices that the company is committed to extending to its Cambodian counterparts.

"Partnerships are very important in the water sector. Collaboration across different utilities, organizations like ADB, and private and public water utilities is critical in ensuring that we achieve Sustainable Development Goal No. 6," Alejandro said, referring to the global commitment to clean water and sanitation for all.

Balibago Waterworks Chairman Cristino Panlilio likewise expressed pride in the company's opportunity to share its institutional experience beyond the Philippines and contribute to improving water service operations in another country.

"I am very proud of our company, our country, and ADB. I am very proud that our wisdom, our experience, our success can be shared and help others," Panlilio said.

The Cambodian utilities welcomed the opportunity to learn from Balibago Waterworks’s experience and apply practical solutions to their respective operations.

HE Teng Savoeun, Director General of Kampong Cham Water Utility, said the partnership would provide valuable opportunities to exchange experiences, knowledge, and skills, while helping utilities respond to climate challenges and strengthen operational resilience.

"We hope that the partnership will grow strongly and steadily," Savoeun said.

Chanrada Soth, Deputy Director of Battambang Water Utility highlighted the importance of practical learning, noting that water utilities face similar operational challenges.

"We have the same challenges. We are here to learn, not only to observe, so we can apply [what we learn] and see the results," Roth said.

ADB Director for Water and Urban Development Sector Cluster Manoj Sharma welcomed the partnership, underscoring the development institution's commitment to peer-to-peer learning and knowledge exchange among water utilities.

"I'm very happy to see this collaboration and partnership between the two utilities of Cambodia and the mentor utility, Balibago Waterworks from the Philippines," Sharma said.

He noted that ADB believes in the value of support from more advanced utilities to those seeking to improve their operations, adding that the bank is pleased to serve as a catalyst for such partnerships.

The two Cambodian utilities operate under the oversight of the General Department of Potable Water (GDPW) of the Ministry of Industry, Science, Technology, and Innovation (MISTI), which serves as the executing agency for the Livable, Resilient, and Water-Secure Cities Investment Program (LRWSCIP). Both utilities also benefit from ADB-financed facilities under the Provincial Water Supply and Sanitation Project.

The ADB WOP4R program facilitates the transfer of good practices, expertise, and technology through structured twinning partnerships. The collaboration is expected to contribute to the broader investment program by building stronger water institutions and supporting more efficient, reliable, and climate-resilient water services.