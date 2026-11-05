Bam pushes for income tax exemption cap amid inflation

Amid the continued depreciation of the Philippine peso and rising inflation, Senator Bam Aquino stressed the need to pass his proposed measure increasing the income tax exemption cap to allow Filipino workers to bring home a larger portion of their salaries for their families.

Aquino renewed his call for the passage of Senate Bill No. 267 following the surge in the inflation rate to 7.8 percent in October and the continued weakening of the peso, which closed at ₱63.535 against the US dollar on Wednesday.

Aquino’s proposal seeks to raise the annual personal income tax exemption cap to ₱480,000 to provide greater financial relief to Filipino workers and families.

According to the senator, this is equivalent to ₱40,000 per month, the amount needed by a family of four or five members to meet their basic needs.

“Families can feel that they are bringing home less food despite having the same budget. Their earnings need to keep pace with the rising prices of goods,” said Aquino, chairperson of the Senate Committee on Trade, Commerce, and Entrepreneurship.

“A larger portion of their salaries should be left in their pockets so they can afford food, rice, and other basic necessities,” he added.

If enacted into law, the increase in the income tax exemption cap would allow Filipino workers to take home a larger share of their hard-earned income and use it for their families’ essential needs, including food, education, and healthcare.

Aquino also said that increasing workers’ take-home pay would help support local businesses and stimulate the economy.

“When Filipinos bring home more income, they have greater purchasing power to buy what they need. The money they spend at public markets, stores, and other businesses also helps support livelihoods and jobs in our communities. We need this kind of economic boost at this time,” he explained.

Aside from raising the income tax exemption cap, Aquino said he is also pushing for several legislative measures aimed at easing the burden on Filipinos amid the continued increase in the prices of goods and services, petroleum products, and electricity.

Aquino’s Senate Bill No. 2047 seeks to reduce the value-added tax (VAT) from 12 percent to 10 percent on goods and services, including petroleum products, to help bring down prices.

He also filed Senate Bill No. 266, which seeks to remove VAT on electricity sales to help lower consumers’ electricity bills.