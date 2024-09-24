Bamboo value underscored

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO — The Department of Trade and Industry Region III (DTI-3) hosted a series of bamboo-related events in celebration of World Bamboo Day and Philippine Bamboo Month this September.

Themed: "Buhay Kawayan: Haligi ng Industriya't Kalikasan, Pag-asa sa Kinabukasan,” the initiatives aim to showcase bamboo's potential as a sustainable resource to foster both industrial growth and environmental conservation.

One of the activities was an educational visit organized by DTI-Zambales and DTI-Pampanga, in partnership with the Subic Bay Metropolitan Authority (SBMA) and Jobin SQM Incorporated, to the Lubao Bamboo Hub & Ecopark in Lubao, Pampanga, on September 18, 2024.

The event highlighted bamboo's ecological value and role in strengthening local Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs).

The participants explored the bamboo industry in Bangued City, Abra, to learn about its economic and environmental impact.

DTI-Bataan likewise spearheaded a bamboo planting activity at the Bataan State Peninsula University in Abucay.

Its goal is to promote bamboo's environmental benefits and potential to provide economic opportunities.

In Tarlac, the DTI launched the TarlaKauayan Festival, which featured a bamboo planting activity aimed at establishing a Bamboo Linear Park in Camiling, Tarlac.

DTI-3 Director Edna Dizon said the agency is committed to support the bamboo industry in the region.

“Bamboo is not only a sustainable material but also a symbol of resilience and growth. Our efforts to promote the bamboo industry will greatly benefit both the environment and the livelihoods of communities in Central Luzon,” she said.