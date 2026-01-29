Banatu Run set on Jan 31 at SM City Cabanatuan

In celebration of the Banatu Festival, the people of Cabanatuan City are invited to come together for a day filled with color, movement, and shared joy at the Banatu Run on January 31 at SM City Cabanatuan. The event is organized by the City Government of Cabanatuan and powered by LVRAGE, making it a free, inclusive, and community-driven celebration for everyone.

Kit distribution starts at 10:00 AM, giving participants time to gather and prepare, while free registration opens at 2:00 PM. Families, friends, youth groups, and first-time runners are all encouraged to join—no registration fee required, just the spirit of fun and togetherness.

More than just a run, the Banatu Run is about bringing people together. It reflects the heart of the Banatu Festival by promoting a healthy lifestyle while creating moments of connection and community pride. Participants will also have a chance to win exciting raffle prizes, courtesy of the City Government of Cabanatuan, adding more joy to the celebration.

After the run, the festivities continue with a lively after-party where everyone is welcome to stay and enjoy the music. High-energy performances from DJ Jhelou, DJ Azual, and DJ MC Dio will keep the crowd moving, joined by Maru Delgado and singer Earl Agustine, who will bring the popular song “Tibok” to life.

The Banatu Run is a reminder that the best celebrations are shared. Through free access, music, color, and strong community spirit, this event at SM City Cabanatuan stands as a joyful highlight of this year’s Banatu Festival—by the people, for the people.

Sign up here: https://forms.gle/XEC1WACJ1AVRHhTu5