Barangay chairman vows ‘cleaner, safer' Balibago

ANGELES CITY — Barangay Balibago Chairman Joseph 'PG' Ponce said he is working hard to make his barangay cleanest and safest village in Central Luzon.

Ponce, in his inaugural 100-day progress report on Wednesday, highlighted his administration's initiatives to improve cleanliness and boost peace and order in the barangay.

Since he assumed the post, Ponce said he led his constituents in conducting weekly clean-up drives.

The village chief added that he has ordered the repair and improvement of infrastructures, including the barangay hall.

The drainages within the barangay were also unclogged and rehabilitated through the assistance of Pampanga First District Representative Carmelo ‘Jon’ Lazatin II.

Ponce said regular patrolling of barangay peace keeping forces and coordination with the city police are also conducted to ensure quick response to emergencies and crimes.

Ponce added that he is also beefing up the security measures at Fields Avenue, the entertainment district of Barangay Balibago and Angeles City, to protect residents, workers, and tourists, especially during night until dawn.

“Nagsisimula pa lang tayo dahil ang goal po natin ay gawing safest and cleanest barangay ang Balibago sa buong Central Luzon,” Ponce said.

Ponce presented some of his proposed projects to improve the aesthetics of the barangay which include the rehabilitation of the barangay hall, construction of a new public gym, and improvement of welcome arcs.

He added that streetlights will also be upgraded to enhance security measures and complement the new style of welcome arcs and other barangay infrastructure.

“Tayo rin po ay personal na magpapatrol gamit ang motorsiklo katulad po ng ginagawa noon ni President Duterte para makita mismo ang sitwasyon sa ating barangay lalo na kapag gabi,” the village chief said.

Ponce said he will continue to coordinate with Congressman Lazatin, Mayor Pogi Lazatin, and partners from the national government agencies to realize his dream for the barangay.

He asked for the support of the barangay council and residents of Barangay Balibago to ensure the proper implementation of the projects.