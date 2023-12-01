Barangay Cutcut lass is Mutya ning Angeles 2023

ANGELES CITY—The city has a new queen - Genica Mae Cruz of Barangay Cutcut, who took home the Mutya Ning Angeles 2023 crown and ?1.5 million in cash and prizes.

Part of the grand prize is ?150,000 cash from Beautéderm, and ?350,000 worth of BeautéHaus services and Beautéderm products.

Coming in as 1st Runner-Up is Frankie Samantha Hicban of Barangay Sta. Teresita; followed by Glezette Garcia of Barangay San Jose as 2nd runner-up; Ehjewon Apuya of Barangay Anunas, 3rd runner-up; and Angelica Casandra Santos of Barangay Agapito Del Rosario, 4th runner-up.

The runners-up received ?200,000, ?150,000, ?100,000 and ?50,000, respectively, as well as other prizes.

The prestigious MNA 2023 finally concluded at the Grand Palazzo Royale on November 30, 2023.

Mayor Carmelo “Pogi” Lazatin Jr., graced the event with First District Representative Carmelo “Jon” Lazatin II, Beautéderm President and Chief Executive Officer Rei Anicoche-Tan, and other officials, sponsors, and guests.

“To the next Mutya, congratulations! You will now be part of a most prestigious list of exemplary Angeleñas who have served as role models for the youth," Lazatin said.

During the coronation night, Lazatin thanked the Working Committee and the support staff for their hard work and dedication in pushing for the success of the pageant.

Part of the committee are Lazatin’s Chief Adviser IC Calaguas, Executive Assistant IV Reina Manuel, City Tourism Office Head Anneleen Antonio-Sugui, Angeles City Economic Development Investment and Promotions Head Irish Bonus-Llego, Rosette Ramos-Biag, Marlon Tuazon, Poklong Guina, Frederick Policarpio, Gerome Esguerra, Cecille Flores-Sanchez, and Marna Dagumboy-Del Rosario.

The support staff are Gender and Development Officer Mina Cabiles; Angeles City Tourism Auxiliary and Information Communication Technology Division Chief Michael Lising; City Nutrition Office headed by Jermaine Jam Aguila; Angeles City Traffic Development Office; Angeles City Police Office; City Information Office; Angeles City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office led by Rodolfo Simeon; and Lazatin’s Senior Staff.

Lazatin cited the assistance of the MNA co-presenter Beautéderm as well as all the sponsors and patrons.

The sponsors of MNA 2023 are Best Western Hotels and Resorts, Angeles University Foundation, Prime City Resort Hotel, Giada’s Group of Companies, G Café, SM City Clark, JDN Realty Group, San Miguel Corporation, and Grand Palazzo Royale.

Other patrons include Fil Choice Meat Products RMM Cold Storage and Meatshop, Doeidep, Rockwell Nepo, Metro Clark Waste, and Lalamove, Converge, Fiesta Communities, Hauslands, and Bharz Kitchen, BK Food and Refreshment, and Smile Makeover Aesthetic, La Hermoza Royal, Chef Ries’ Delish Cheese Dough.

Miss Universe Philippines 2014 Mary Jean "MJ" Lastimosa served as the Chairman of the Board of Judges.

She was accompanied by other judges -- Dr. Richard Daenos, Regional Director of the Department of Tourism Central Luzon; Beautéderm Ambassador Ervic Vijandre; Herminia Pamintuan, former adviser of the City Tourism Office, and also the former Chairperson of the Mutya Ning Pilipinas Region III, Miss Philippines Region III, and Mutya and Ginoong Angeles; and Noel Manankil, Chief Executive Officer of the Luzon International Premiere Airport Development Corp. (LIPAD), the operator of the Clark International Airport.

Serving as the tabulators meanwhile were Sharm Gonzales and Rachelle Oloya of the Mayor’s Office.