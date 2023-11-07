Basa Air Base runway ready for larger aircraft

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO --- Basa Air Base in Floridablanca town, Pampanga can now accommodate larger and heavier aircraft like the Philippine Air Force's (PAF) cargo planes and other air assets used during response to emergencies and calamities.

The rehabilitation of the runway was completed after almost a year under the Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement (EDCA) project between the Philippines and the United States.

Touted as the largest EDCA project, the P1.3 billion rehabilitated runway now has reinforced pavement and improved structure.

The PAF said the improved runway ensures safer conditions for training and operations of aircraft.

On Monday, the runway was formally opened in dedication rites led by Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro Jr., US Deputy Chief of Mission to the Philippines Robert Ewing, Armed Forces of the Philippines chief Gen. Romeo Brawner Jr.; PAF chief Lieutenant General Stephen P. Parreño; and Lieutenant Gen. Scott L. Pleus, commander, 7th Air Force, Pacific Air Forces, and other representatives from the United States government, local government agencies, different branches of the AFP, project contractors, and others.