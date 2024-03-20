Bataan cops nab 2, seize P2.3-M shabu

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO -- The Bataan police has arrested two men and confiscated some P2.3- million worth of suspected shabu during a buy-bust operation on Monday.

The Mariveles police said that the operation took place in Barangay Mt. View, where an undercover operative transacted with the suspects who were later arrested after discovery of the illegal substance in their possession.

Police seized from the suspects 350 grams of suspected shabu and a loaded caliber .45 revolver.

The suspects are presently under the custody of the Mariveles Municipal Police Station.

They are facing charges in court for allegedly violating

several provisions of the Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

Brigadier General Jose Hidalgo, Jr, , director of the Central Luzon police, congratulated the Bataan police team for the accomplishment.

He underscored the necessity of conducting anti-illegal drug operations with utmost caution, given the inherent risks to the safety of law enforcement personnel.