Bataan declared insurgent-free

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO -- Members of the Bataan Provincial Peace and Order Council (PPOC) have declared the province under a state of stable internal peace and security.

The declaration is contained in a resolution signed by Governor Jose Enrique Garcia III and PPOC members.

This was affirmed by the Army 7th Infantry Division (7ID), Police Regional Office III, and Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG).

Bataan is now the second province in Central Luzon to be declared insurgent-free, following Tarlac.

While underscoring the role of the declaration in the province's strategic plan to transform into a highly livable area by 2030, Garcia called on Bataan residents to remain vigilant and uphold peace and security, and commit to the principles of unity and progress.

For their part, the Army 7ID and DILG vowed continuous support to the province and its people, and ensure peace, security and local governance.

The declaration is a testament to the unwavering commitment of the government in protecting communities in the province as the progress of Bataan continues, the agencies said.