Bataan farmers get P35M farm machinery

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO --- The Department of Agriculture turned over some P35.37 million worth of farm machinery to different cooperatives here over the weekend.

This program is under the Philippine Center for Postharvest Development and Mechanization (PHilMech).

Some 30 units of farm machinery were distributed to various cooperatives and associations in Abucay town in Bataan.

The distribution is part of the government's initiative to intensify the mechanization of the agriculture sector and modernize agriculture production in the countryside.

Farmers received seven four-wheel tractors, 12 hand tractors, two riding type transplanters, eight rice combing harvesters, and one single-pass rice mill.

The beneficiaries of said machinery are the 23 organizations from the towns of Abucay, Hermosa, Orani, Samal, Balanga City, Orion, Bagac, and Dinalupihan.

The DA and the local government of Bataan said the machines will help farmers in the province .

This is part of the modernization and development of the agricultural sector, the agency said.